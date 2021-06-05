James T. Ivey Jr.
James Thomas Ivey Jr., age 77, of Avon Park, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born Sept. 28, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee to James Thomas Ivey and Marie Kathryn Estes.
James had a long career in grocery and retail, was a member of Avon Park Christian Church and a former long-time member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Avon Park, where he drove the church bus for several years. James would always put others above himself. He enjoyed reading, gospel music, Hallmark movies and going out to eat with family and friends, especially at Cracker Barrel, where he could have his beloved Double Cola. James was a fan of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He loved his pets, especially his last two chihuahuas, “Sandy” and “Lil Bit.”
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mayme Ivey; son, James (J.T.) Ivey (Liz); and brothers and sister, Wesley Mercer, Roland Ivey, and Sandra Hicks.
James touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Avon Park Christian Church. Service at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10:30 a.m.
