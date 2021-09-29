James T. Murphy
James T. Murphy, 79, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Florida. He was born on Jan. 22, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Meyers High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. James worked for the Road Sprinkler Fitters Local Union for many years until retirement.
James volunteered at many veterans associations and was commonly known as “Mr. Claus” for many Christmas events. He enjoyed helping with the child, youth, nurse and flag programs.
James is preceded in death by his father, George Murphy; mother, Anna Gibbons Murphy; first wife, Patricia Fedor Murphy; and his second wife, Emily Murphy. James is survived by his children, Brian Murphy (Cindy), Shannon and Maria Murphy; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
James will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com