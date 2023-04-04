James V. Rahenkamp

James “Jim” Virgil Rahenkamp, 94, went to be with Jesus Monday, March 20, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He spoke frequently about how wonderful heaven would be and all his children had the privilege to be by his side as they ushered him to the gates of heaven. Five days later, our mother joined him after 71 years of marriage. They had been married since May 30, 1951, after meeting at Cleveland Bible College.

Recommended for you