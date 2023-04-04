James V. Rahenkamp
James “Jim” Virgil Rahenkamp, 94, went to be with Jesus Monday, March 20, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He spoke frequently about how wonderful heaven would be and all his children had the privilege to be by his side as they ushered him to the gates of heaven. Five days later, our mother joined him after 71 years of marriage. They had been married since May 30, 1951, after meeting at Cleveland Bible College.
Surviving are children, Diane (John — deceased) Brazle of Winfield, Kansas, Sharon (Clint) Howard of Haviland, Kansas, Tim (Maureen) Rahenkamp of St. Charles, Missouri, and Esther (Steve) Baber of High Point, North Carolina; grandchildren, Chateece (Cory) Rickard of Seymour, Texas, Julie (Jason) Rowan of Bentonville, Arkansas, Kandyce (Steve) Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Clayton (Jenny) Howard of Ellis, Kansas, Chay (Alivia) Howard of Haviland, Kansas, Taylor (Chris) Cook of Wright City, Missouri, Tiffany (Nick) Wimmer of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and David (Amy) McGrath of Orlando, Florida. Jim was also blessed with 20 great-grandchildren. Other surviving family include sisters, Phebe (Marco) Bartolomeo and Lois (Arthur — deceased) Bower; brother, Joe (Betty) Rahenkamp, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by parents, William and Letha (Beckwith) Rahenkamp; sisters, Geneva (Dick) Beckman, Esther “Ray” Rahenkamp, Naomi (Gordon) Erbe, Miriam (Jim) Bradford, Eunice (George) Rhoades, and brother, Paul (Clara) Rahenkamp.
Jim was born in LaGrange, Georgia on Oct. 22, 1928, but lived in numerous locations. As a teenager, he felt a call to the ministry and served in various capacities throughout his life, as pastor, children’s church, bus ministry, painting and repairing buildings, and volunteering his help where needed. Jim was also an educator, teacher and professor. He enjoyed learning and keeping up with current events.
Jim had a playful side and sense of adventure. Trips to the zoo and beach with his children and sometimes neighborhood kids were frequent when they lived in south Florida. He enjoyed traveling, and family vacations were unique, memorable and definitely economical.
At the end of his life, he began to struggle with dementia and yet to his last day was able to express affection and words of tenderness. He loved deeply and his family returned that love. See you in Heaven Dad!
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Sebring Church of the Nazarene in Sebring, Florida. Memorials may be made to the Avon Park Camp, the Sebring or Avon Park Church of the Nazarene or Barclay College.