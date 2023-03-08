James W. Buchanan
James W. Buchanan, age 85, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Mathews, Va., the son of James Elwood and Hazel Claire (Bassett) Buchanan.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
James W. Buchanan, age 85, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Mathews, Va., the son of James Elwood and Hazel Claire (Bassett) Buchanan.
James proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, retiring after 20 plus years. After retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he worked for the State of Florida Department of Corrections, retiring after 20 plus years. He was a member of St. John’s Methodist Church, enjoyed fishing, gardening, making things, spending time with family, and loved to put puzzles together.
James is survived by his wife, Emeliana; daughters, Anna Marie Lightsey (David, Jr.) and Audrey Lynn Kuipers (Scott). Also surviving are six grandchildren, Sara Marie Thompson (Reese), Eric Michael Thompson, Jr. (Kaylie), Gavin Bob Driggers (Andrea), Trey Lightsey (Brooke), Jayce Kuipers and Allison Mucherino (Dante); two great- grandchildren, Oaklyn Grace Helvey and Opal Everleigh Driggers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Methodist Church. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Burial to be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, at Sarasota National Cemetery.