James W. Gerrard
James W. Gerrard, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully following a long illness on Dec. 18, 2019. Jim was cared for at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Jim was born on Jan. 16, 1942 in Utica, New York. He was the son of the late William and Margaret Gerrard. Jim graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1960. After graduation, Jim entered the U.S. Navy where he served for two years during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
On Feb. 3, 1973, Jim married Shirley Gillen and had a blessed union of 47 years.
Jim was employed at Special Metals of New Hartford, New York and retired July 1, 2000.
Jim enjoyed outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, motorcycles and his youth growing up with all of his hunting buddies.
During his retirement years, Jim enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter months and being north in New York in the summer. Jim was a member of the Leon R. Roberts American Legion Post 161 in Holland Patent, New York, the VFW in Remsen, New York and the Lake Placid Moose Lodge.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley A. (White) Gerrard and her son and daughter-in-law, James and Vicki Gillen of Brantingham Lake, New York and The Villages, Florida; brother, Thomas Gerrard of Holland Patent, New York and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. with services starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Pastor Roy Arms will celebrate and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Team will render Taps and presentation of Colors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.