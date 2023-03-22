James W. Langham
James W. Langham, 92, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Somers Hospice House. He was born July 29,1930 in Cumberland, Maryland to parents, James E. and Vernie C. Harper Langham.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
James W. Langham, 92, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Somers Hospice House. He was born July 29,1930 in Cumberland, Maryland to parents, James E. and Vernie C. Harper Langham.
Jim was a corporal in the U. S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. For 37 years, he was a troubleshooter for Florida Power & Light.
Family was everything to Jim. He cherished their time together and simply adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was an avid bowler, scoring multiple 300 games, and was an avid train hobbyist. He also enjoyed photography, solving crossword puzzles. and going to lunch and spending time with his friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, James P. Langham. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roseanne Williamson Langham; daughter, Catherine Langham of Tallahassee, Florida; and son, William “Bill” D. Langham (Michele) of Miami, Florida; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Among those who miss him is his beloved cat named “Kitty”.
A memorial service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on March 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. with Rev. Scott J. McLean officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Somers Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Phone, 863-385-1546.