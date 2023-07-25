James W. Mathis
James Willard Mathis, of Lake Placid, died Saturday evening, July 22, 2023. He was a native of Georgia born Aug. 31, 1947, in Fitzgerald, Ga. and the son of Nelda (Grantham) and John Mathis.
James has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 33 years. He worked for Lykes Brothers as a heavy equipment operator. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Western’s on TV. He was a Baptist by faith.
James is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Melissa Williams (Paul), Rachel Smith (Jeremy), Contessa Blanks, Kimberlie Mathes and Crystal Archer (Ivan); siblings, Floyd, Ralph and Rhonda Jones. He leaves 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Johnnie Luke.
Family will receive friends for viewing from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home in Lake Placid. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Taylor will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.