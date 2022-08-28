James W. Murray
James Wayne Murray, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 5, 1942 in Miami, Florida, the son of James Clinard and Edna Lee (Kendall) Murray.
James worked in the HVAC industry, and owned his own company, and was a Baptist by faith. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1975, coming from Miami, Florida. James enjoyed fishing, swimming, cooking, and liked to tinker on just about anything.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; sons, Robert Wayne Amick of Tennessee, Heith Patrick Murray of Florida, and Matthew Amick; daughters, Toni Talley of Florida, Nicole Childress (Michael) of Florida, and Wendy Murray of Florida; brothers, Maxwell and Joe Parrish; and sister, Jean Murray. Surviving are also nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Steve Murray.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida, followed by a graveside service with military honors at 12 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.