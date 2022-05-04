James W. Sparks
James W. Sparks, 91, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022.
Beloved husband of Izetta Sparks (deceased); father of Jamie Senko (Robert) and Deborah Fahrbach (George); grandfather to Roxanne Eaton (Thomas), Casey Nickels (Travis), Charlie Whitson (Lauren) and Kate Whitson; great-grandfather to Carter, Ryan, Evan, Zach and Kendall; and loving companion of many years to Marg Hann.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com