James Westcott
James (Jim) Westcott, 75, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida.
Born in Binghamton, New York, Jim moved to Florida with his parents when he was young and they lived in South Florida. He later moved to Central Florida and decided to settle in Lake Placid. He began working with the Town of Lake Placid’s maintenance department in 1986 and recently retired four short years ago in 2016.
He was an avid landscaper and repairman who greatly enjoyed the outdoors and helping people. Beloved father, brother and friend, he will be missed by all whose lives he has touched.
A private funeral service will be held by his family in their home state.