Jane F. Haladay
Jane Frances Haladay passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 24, 1934, in Catawissa, Pennsylvania to Benjamin George and Dorothy Bunger.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Albert Haladay of Sebring, Florida; children and stepchildren, Linda Seaman, George Rider, Pamela Champion, Don Rider, Kimberly Wilson, William Haladay, Albert Haladay Jr. and David Haladay; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Karen Nelson and Judy DesCombes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Dorothy George; and brother, Ben George.
Jane was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring. She was a 1951 graduate of Catawissa High School. Her hobbies were sewing and crafting, but her favorite way to spend time was being with family and friends and she cherished every minute.
Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.