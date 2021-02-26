Jane L. Washburn
Jane L. Washburn, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Sebring, Florida on Feb. 23, 2021. Jane was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Prairie Creek, Indiana. She and her late husband, Jack Washburn, married 55 years, moved to Sebring in 1984 from Terre Haute, Indiana. She was a member of Prairie Creek Church of Christ. She worked for the First National Bank for 30 years in Terre Haute, Indiana where she was vice president for many years. She was the daughter of the late Leonard Lloyd and Anna Piety Lloyd.
She is survived by nieces, Barbara Hines, Carol Goodwin, Debbie Roznosky and Pam Liston; nephews, John Liston, Dale Goodwin and Keith Lloyd; eight great-nieces and nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Margery Hunt, Virginia Liston, Wanda Goodwin and Thomas Lloyd.
Jane was an avid NASCAR fan, loved her family and friends, and was the Matriarch of the Lloyd family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with a Celebration of Life at the Dowden Funeral Home Chapel. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Jane Washburn to Vitas Hospice Facility, 725 S. Pine St., Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.