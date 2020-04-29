Janet C. Kille
Sept. 24, 1930 — April 11, 2020
Janet Cherie Kille, 89, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Janet was born on Sept. 24, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio.
She joins her parents, Jennie A. (Micken) Rakestraw and Howard J. Rakestraw; her siblings, Darlene (Rakestraw) Flowers, Lowell Rakestraw and Mickey Rakestraw; and sister-in-law, Wilda (Kille) Wasmire, all who preceded her in death. She leaves behind her loving husband of 71 years, Donald E. Kille of Avon Park, Florida; a sister-in-law, Nancy Rakestraw (Lowell); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who loved her reverently.
Raised on a farm, she loved all kinds of animals and was an excellent gardener. She and Don left their beloved Berlin Center, Ohio in 2000 to travel and spend their remaining years in Florida. She loved people, and people loved her. She was a kind, generous and loving wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Any contributions in honor of Janet can be made to any Humane Society, her most cherished charity. Cremation arrangements by National Cremation Society, 813-623-2126.