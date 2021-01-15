Janet E. Davis
Janet Eileen Davis, 86, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Friendsville, Maryland to the late Ralph Fike and Iva (Thayer) Fike.
Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, David Davis, who passed away on Oct. 4, 2020.
Janet worked as a secretary at Bausch & Lomb in Oakland, Maryland for 22 years, retiring in 1994. She had been a resident of Highlands County since 2009, coming from Accident, Maryland. She loved to crochet, cross stitch and watch old westerns.
Janet is survived by her children, David Lee Davis (Mary Beth) of Whiting, New Jersey, Donald Eugene Davis of Sebring, Florida, Donna Raye Lee Rodeheaver (John) of Hanover, Pennsylvania and Danny Joe Davis (Michelle) of Oakland, Maryland; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Byron Fike, and one sister, Eleanor Teats, as well as one daughter-in-law, Nicole Davis.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.