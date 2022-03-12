Janet I. Wengert
Janet Irma Wengert passed away on March 3, 2022. She was born in Ludington, Michigan on May 26, 1937. She is survived by her brother, Allen (Diane) of Manchester, Mississippi, and sister, Pamela Larsen (Ron) of Frostproof, Florida. Her sister, Arvonna Johnson, preceded her in death.
After graduating high school, she moved from Ludington to Rockford, Illinois. She graduated from Swedish American Hospital as a Registered Nurse. In 2005, she moved to Avon Park, Florida. She lived there with her special companion, Amy, her beloved dog. Her special friend, Dave Rhodes, is now loving Amy.
