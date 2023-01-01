Janet L. Morris
Janet L. Morris was born March 19, 1937, in Franklin, Pennsylvania and passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, in Avon Park, Florida. She was the oldest child of Frances and Rev. Fred Morris; sister of Paul, Glenn and Fred, all who proceeded her in death. She is survived by sister Frances and brother Neil.
She was an educator and loved teaching and learning. Her degree from Mansfield University was in family and consumer education. She also worked in special education and career counseling studying at the University of Alaska, Pacific University, Wayne State University, Buffalo State University, Clarion University, Cornell University, Saint Leo’s University and the University of South Florida.
Jan taught in Ashland, Pennsylvania; Jamestown, New York; Tionesta, Pennsylvania; Homer, Alaska; Hudson, New York and Avon Park, Florida. She was the pilot teacher for special education in New York state. In addition to teaching, she coached basketball, cheerleaders (from elementary school to college) and had award-winning cheer squads in Pennsylvania and Alaska. She also directed plays and sponsored yearbooks.
As a Cornell Cooperative Extension agent she worked in the housing, consumer education and 4H clothing areas in Hudson, New York. Following that, she was educational coordinator and child care supervisor at Community Maternity Services in Albany, New York. While in New York state, she was a foster parent and also a Sunday school teacher and lay leader in her church.
In Avon Park, Florida, she worked as a special education teacher at Avon Park Middle School. She then went to South Florida State College where she was career adviser and GED instructor in adult education. She retired in 2007.
Jan enjoyed reading, embroidery, baking, animals, women’s basketball and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She was very concerned about education, children and animals.
She will be cremated and her ashes will be taken to the family home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.
Any wishing to send contributions in her memory should send them to either Shriners Children’s Hospital or your local Humane Society.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Fountain Funeral Home.