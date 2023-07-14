Janet L. Zirulnik
Janet Lynn Zirulnik of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully the weekend of July 7, 2023. She was born on Oct. 8, 1956 in Galesburg, Illinois to John and Joan Hallstrom.
Jan was a proud and loving mother and grandmother, member of Faith Lutheran Church, and longtime resident of the Country Club of Sebring. She was a graduate of Monmouth High School and University of Mississippi Medical Center. Jan served as an X-ray and nuclear technologist for over 30 years in various health care facilities, including St. Dominic and River Oaks Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi and AdventHealth in Sebring, Florida.
She is survived by her two sons, Zachary and Alexander; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; granddaughter, Rebecca; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Charles Christburg II, and nephew and niece, Charles Christburg III and Katie Sims.
Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. Flowers are most welcome and can be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for Faith Lutheran Church and the American Diabetes Association.