Janet R. Dean
Janet R. Dean, 91, passed away on March 10, 2023 in Lorida, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lillie Ray. She was born in Queens, New York, moving to Miami, Florida where she grew up and she graduated, Class of 1950 from Jackson High School, where she was a majorette and marched with the band.
She married her late husband, Charles (Boy) Dean in 1950. They moved to Lorida and she was a very active member with the Lorida Church of the Brethren. Janet worked 30 years at the Lorida Post Office where she started off as a clerk and moved up as the postmaster until she retired. She enjoyed volunteering at the Palms of Sebring, Keiber Surgery Center and sitting on the board at the Palms Estates in Lorida. Janet also loved to travel after she retired.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Boy) Dean; and her son, Rusty Dean. She is survived by her children, Suni Lee (Bruce) Vogel, Karen Meade, Robin Barnes and David Dean, all of Lorida, Florida, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Lorida Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the Basinger Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Lorida Church of the Brethren, 332 Palms Estate Road, Lorida, FL 33857. Arrangements are being handled by the Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.