Janice F. Parnell
Janice Francine Parnell of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020.
She was a native New Yorker, born in Brooklyn on Dec. 13, 1949. She was the daughter of Billie Sloman Friedman and Murray Friedman. Janice has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 21 years. She was the owner of Jan’s Country Kitchen in Lake Placid and she worked for many years as a waitress and bartender. Janice was a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge. She enjoyed bingo and playing the slots.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Lisa Webster; brother, Eugene Friedman; grandchildren, Christopher Rivas and Heather Johnson, and great-grandchildren, Cayden and Brooklyn Bautista.
A memorial gathering celebrating Janice’s life will be held at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.