Janice Hall-Ortiz
Janice Hall-Ortiz, 63, a resident of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020. She passed away in her sleep after battling multiple health conditions.
She was born Feb. 9, 1957, to Robert and Ruby Carney Hall in Miami, Florida, and was their only child. In 1961 her family moved to Venus, Florida and opened up Fisheating Creek Dairy and Cattle Company, where Janice grew up and discovered her love for animals. In her youth, Janice loved social gatherings and especially loved barbecues with friends and family and spending time in and around the water. She was well-traveled and was even present at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in 1981.
Janice was a loving and nurturing mother of two daughters and loved helping others. She always helped friends in need and gave what she could even when she had very little; she had such a big heart. Janice was also active in the church and was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Placid and found solace in the Lord.
Mrs. Hall-Ortiz was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her loving husband, Oscar Ortiz; loving daughters, Lydia Ashley Cortez (Luis G. Cortez) and Lyncia Danielle Taylor; five grandchildren, Taylor and Toby Chapman, Kaiden Taylor and Tristen and Tayten Cortez; along with many extended family members.
Her love and kindness for others will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 119 E. Royal Palm St., Lake Placid, with Pastor Mike Ford celebrating. A reception including refreshments will follow.
Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen — Hebrews 11:1. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
