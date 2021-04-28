Janice L. Murphy
Janice Lee Murphy, 65, passed away at home in Avon Park, Florida on April 21, 2021. She was born on Oct. 7, 1955, in Avon Park to J.C. and Griselda Murphy.
Janice graduated from Avon Park High School in 1973, earned an associates in arts degree from Polk Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Central Florida. She served as the physical education teacher at Avon Elementary School for 33 years until her retirement in 2010. Janice loved and cared deeply for all aspects of the welfare of her students, going above and beyond to provide extra, individual attention to anyone who needed it. She was affectionately known as Coach Murphy to all of her countless students over the many years.
As a person, Janice was the most loving, accepting and non-judgmental individual anyone could ever hope to know. It is her kindness and caring and generous spirit that will be most missed by her family and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Diane (Ken) Harrison of Arcadia, Florida; nephew, Matthew (Fawn) Harrison; and niece, Jenny (Joshua) Wolfe; great-nieces and nephew, Madelynn, Mia, Isabella and Lane.
Donations in Janice’s memory can be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County, P.O. Box 833, Sebring, FL 33871.