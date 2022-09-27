Janice Steward
Janice Steward, age 88, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away at AdventHealth, Sebring on Friday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 3:40 am
Janice was born on Jan. 15, 1934 in Pittsburgh, New York, the middle daughter of Gertrude and Clarence LaPier (later step-father Warren H. Fifield). She had three older siblings, Kathleen Armstrong, Clarence LaPier, and Myrtle Miller; and two younger siblings, Roland LaPier and Carole Smith, all who have preceded her in death.
Janice met her future husband, John R. Steward (of Shamokin, Pennsylvania), on the steps of the Pittsburgh Post office, where ironically, John would work a career as a letter carrier. They were married on July 26, 1958 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage together before John passed June 11, 2015.
Janice is survived by her two children, Timothy R. Steward (Cynthia DeCinto) of Springfield, Vermont, and Mary S. Steward Jacobs (Keyon Dean) of Avon Park, Florida. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, William R. Lancto (Kaylee Cruz) of Lake Placid, Florida, Kyle S. Chapman (Kimberly) of Montpelier, Vermont, and Devon J. DeCinto of Springfield, Vermont. A great-grandchild is expected to William and Kaylee in early 2023, and she has a great-granddaughter, Violet Chapman of Montpelier, Vermont. Janice is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she held very dear to her heart and enjoyed hearing from and about.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local Multiple Sclerosis chapter in her name.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.
