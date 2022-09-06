Janis I. Schoonover
Janis Irene (Jan) Schoonover, 80, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Lowe (Keith) of Winter Park, Florida and Bill Ball (Patricia) of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Erica Furno (Kurt) of Birmingham, Alabama and Evan Lowe (Kirsten) of Denver, Colorado; step-grandchildren, Amy Williams (Richard), Sharon Hineline (Richard), and Travis Masters (Jina) of Tampa, Florida; great-grandchildren, Claire Furno, Jacob and Nicholas Williams, Andrew, Rachel, and William Hineline, and Jackson, Sophia, Ava, and Emma Masters; her brother, John Brown (Joanne) of Clayton, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. Jan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stan Schoonover; her parents, Marie Borders Brown and Leland Brown, and her sister, Barbara Brown Giberson.
She was born on June 20, 1942 in Adrian, Michigan. She and Stan moved their family to Lake Placid in 1973, where they owned and operated the popular Schooni’s restaurant for 20 years and were deeply involved in the Lake Placid community. She enjoyed planning annual gospel sings, traveling with friends to Southern gospel concerts, and volunteering at local organizations, and she loved to line dance and play cards.
She leaves behind many dear friends who were generous with their time and care in her last year. Jan was a volunteer and later a patient at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, and her home caregivers, hospice nurse, and the hospice staff were incredible blessings during her last days. She always had a big smile for everyone, and her sweet laugh and good nature will be greatly missed by many.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Jan Schoonover to https://www.goodshepherdhospice.com/donations/.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
