Jared B. Wyland
Jared Benjamin Wyland, 17, went home to meet his Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Jared was born in Sebring, Florida on May 9, 2002, to Pastor Sean and Ida Wyland. He was born-again on Sept. 22, 2019.
Jared is survived by his parents and his siblings, Alena, Jason and Amy Wyland; along with his maternal grandparents, Wilson and Iris Rodriguez of Davenport, Florida; and his paternal grandmother, Rosanna Wyland of North Port, Florida. Jared also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard F. Wyland, and his uncle, George T. Rodriguez.
Jared was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Jared was a gifted songwriter and singer. He loved his family, playing basketball, writing and recording his original songs and playing NBA 2K on his Xbox One. Jared had an infectious smile and a loving personality. He made an impact on everyone he met. Jared had enrolled in SFSC with plans to study business and he dreamed of making it big with his music. Jared is so deeply missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Baptist Church of Lake Placid, Florida. The day and time will be announced at a later date. Gifts may be forwarded to Jared’s GoFundMe or made out to Bethel Baptist Church of Lake Placid.