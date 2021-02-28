Jason C. Baker
Jason Charles Baker, 39, originally from Sebring, Florida and more recently of Thomasville, North Carolina, was born on June 8, 1981, with his twin Justin Lee, to Donna Lee Kidd and Jeffrey Baker. He left this Earth on Feb. 19, 2021, with his loving mother Donna and his Uncle Charlie at his side.
He graduated from Sebring High School in 2000, while playing baseball for the Blue Streaks. He went on to Florida State University, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in international affairs with a specialty in Arabic and Middle Eastern studies. He was a founding partner in Pizza Box Express LLC in North Carolina, where he served as vice president and helped lead the company to be the largest provider of custom pizza boxes to independent pizzerias in the state of North Carolina. He enjoyed sports, travel, outdoor activities and discussing politics.
Jason is survived by his mother, Donna Lee Kidd of Winter Haven, Florida; his uncle, Charlie Kidd Sr. of Thomasville, North Carolina; Uncle Eddie and Aunt Donna Fitch of Sebring, Florida; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from Florida to Alaska. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey; brother, Justin; and his grandparents, Laura M. (Donald) Kidd and Bill (Norma Jean) Baker, all of Sebring, Florida.
The family is planning a private ceremony in June in loving memory of his birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Baseball of Sebring, P.O. Box 1178, Sebring, FL 33871. Online condolences may be made at hayworth-miller.com.