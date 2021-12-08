Jason C. Roulette
After a hard fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Jason Cory Roulette of Gainseville and Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Dec. 5, 2021.
He leaves behind his mother, Betty M. Roulette, and sister, Lora A. Roulette of Lake Placid, Florida. Jason was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Roulette in May of 2021.
Jason was born on April 30, 1967, to parents Betty and J.C. “Bud” Roulette in Akron, Ohio. He grew up in a loving home with his parents and older sister, Lora, in the North Hill District of Akron. Conquering a bone disease as a child, Jason successfully played baseball, with his dad as coach, throughout his childhood. He was a Boy Scout where he got his first experience camping and hiking, which led to a lifelong love for the outdoors. He enjoyed family outings which often included outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and boating.
In 1979, the family moved to Lake Placid, Florida when Jason was 12 years old. Jason continued his love of sports; he played on the school baseball teams throughout middle and high school. Jason graduated with a BSBA in business finance from Central Florida University in 1991. Extending his education, Jason became a realtor and was employed as a commercial/residential property manager at The Robert’s Stadium Club in Gainesville, Florida for the last several years.
Being the friendly, outgoing person he was, Jason formed many deep, lifelong friendships. Those friendships were engraved upon his heart and will always remain. Most of those important relationships were forged during his college years. No matter where Jason lived or worked, he gathered friends and nurtured relationships all along his life’s journey.
Hiking, biking, kayaking, boating — you name it and Jason would be first in line to sign up for an adventure. Hiking and camping along a trail in any location was where his joy lived. He hiked segments of the Appalachian Trail, along with the Creeper Trail in Virginia. Jason was also an active member of the Lake Placid Jaycees, holding most positions in the club, including president, management vice president and community vice president.
He chaired the Jaycees annual fundraising Fireworks BBQ dinners and assisted in the fireworks exhibitions for many years. He was involved in the Jaycees float building and designing for the Annual Lake Placid Christmas Parade. Jason was always on hand to help in any way possible. He was a Sebring Race coordinator for many years and smoothly organized the gate attendants, often offering fundraising opportunities for many youth and community giving organizations.
Jason was a beloved uncle to two nephews, Dustin (Charissa) and Randy (Nicole); three nieces, Crystal (Luis), Willema (Derek) and Hanna; great uncle to 18 great-nephews and nieces. Family time was an important part of Jason’s life and his family members were always on his mind and in his heart. Jason will be missed very much.
Jason requested to be cremated and no memorial service to be planned. The family has requested that donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. The family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from their family and friends. They would also like to thank the kind and loving care received by staff at Cornerstone Hospice.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.