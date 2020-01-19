Jason R. Ables
Jason Rutledge Ables went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was 51 years old and suffered a massive heart attack while on a fishing trip in the Florida Keys.
Jason is survived by his daughter, Juliana, a sophomore at Florida State University; son, Kaya, a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; his brother, Clifton, a clinical psychologist practicing and residing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and his parents, Clifford and Elaine of Sebring, Florida.
Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Vesta Rutledge, and his paternal grandparents, Clifford and Ethelda Ables.
Jason was born in Sanford, Florida. He grew up in Sebring, moving here with his parents and brother in 1974, attending Woodlawn Elementary School, Sebring Middle School and graduating from Sebring High School in 1986. He earned the degree of Bachelor of Science from the E.M. Rinker School of Building Construction at the University of Florida in 1991.
During Jason’s youth he swam competitively with the Sebring Swim Streaks and in high school with the Blue Streaks. As an adult, he participated in triathlons, including the Heartland Triathlon in Sebring, Florida, where sometimes he competed as part of a triathlon team with his father and brother. Jason was an avid fisherman from childhood, and in his youth earned money by regularly mowing a neighbor’s lawn to buy his own boat and motor.
Jason’s very first construction employment opportunity was as the superintendent overseeing construction of the eight screen movie theater at Lakeshore Mall, Sebring, Florida. Jason’s final construction project for A&Y Construction, Inc. was to create the massive UFO-themed main entrance and the many pool cabanas at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.
Early in Jason’s career, he began working with Stiles Construction, Inc. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as a project manager. He also worked as a project manager with BVR Construction, Inc. and PIA Construction Services, before he formed his own commercial construction company, A&Y Construction, Inc. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where Jason continued to work and reside until his untimely death.
His two children were the delight of his life. Jason’s children share in his love of the outdoors and his active lifestyle. Frequent snow skiing, snorkeling, fishing and other adventure trips with his children were the true highlights of Jason’s life because being with his children was his greatest joy of all.
A visitation for family and friends to reflect on Jason’s life will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Whispering Pines Baptist Church, 303 White Pine Drive, Sebring, FL 33872. A visitation at 10 a.m. and memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Whispering Pines Baptist Church. A graveside service for family only will be held later.
Jason was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at age 7, and throughout his residency in Fort Lauderdale he was very involved as a volunteer with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jason’s honor to: JDRF South, 3411 NW 9th Ave., Suite 701, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. morrisfuneralchapel.com.