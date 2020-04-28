Jason S. Whitbeck
Jason Scott Whitbeck, 47, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born in Avon Park, Florida on Oct. 10, 1972, to Alex and Margie (Selph) Whitbeck. Jason was of Church of God faith and a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
He is survived by his father, Alex Whitbeck (Louise) of Sebring, Florida; mother, Margie Whitbeck of Avon Park, Florida; loving companion, Tammy McClelland; daughters, Morgan Whitbeck, Sara Bass and Jacqueline Whitbeck; son, Jason Whitbeck Jr.; sister, Leslie Williams; and six grandchildren.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.