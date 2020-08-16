Jason T. Vendettuoli
Jason Thomas Vendettuoli, 48, of Sebring, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
Jason was born in Providence, Rhode Island. Jason’s life was cut too short. He will be dearly missed. He made a huge impact on this world.
Jason is survived by his father, John Vendettuoli; two daughters, Hannah Vendettuoli and Paisley Cervantes; sister, Susan Vendettuoli; and half-sister, Samantha Vendettuoli. He is predeceased by his mother, Geraldine “Lee’’ Aldrich.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Veteran’s Beach in Sebring from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2020. Contact Betsy Chapman for more details.