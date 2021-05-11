Jay R. Child
Jay Roscoe Child, age 77, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born April 13, 1944 in Hartford, Connecticut to James Child and Dorothy (Ackenburg) Child.
Jay worked in electronic sales, was of the Protestant faith, and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He has been a resident of Sebring since January 2021, coming from Boca Raton, Florida. Jay loved history. He enjoyed reading, playing the piano, golf and travel.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Campbell Child of Florida; son, Daniel McCoomb of Sebring and daughter, Cristin Child of Massachusetts. Surviving are also five grandchildren, Alison McCuloch of Alaska, Ryan McCoomb of Michigan, Darcy McCoomb of Alaska, Jason Himmelberger of Florida, and Jessica Himmelberger of Florida; and one great-grandchild, Bradley McCoomb of Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Mike McCoomb.
