Jean A. Moore
Jean A. Gero Moore, 90, of Sebring, Florida, and formerly of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jean A. Gero Moore, 90, of Sebring, Florida, and formerly of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Born in Madison, New Jersey on August 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise Granese Gero.
Jean retired after 40 years as a service representative for the Public Service Electric & Gas Company in Newark, New Jersey. Jean was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Sebring Florida. A good-hearted and hard-working woman, Jean’s greatest joy was her family, lifelong friends, and helping those in need.
In addition to her parents and brothers, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary Conan Moore. Jean will be forever loved and remembered by her devoted family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New England Organ Bank, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be shared on www.trefzandbowser.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jean on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church, 359 W. Areba Ave., Hershey, Pennsylvania with The Rev. Fr. Alfred P. Sceski. Interment will be in the Hershey Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday in the church from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 W. Main St., Hummelstown, Pennsylvania is entrusted with the arrangements.