Our blessed mother, Jean C. Addison, 89, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1931, in East Boston, Massachusetts to Armand and Adeline (Cardoza) Placet. She was a homemaker, member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1993, coming from Miami, Florida. Her life was based on family and every thought was making sure they were included and cared for.
Her sense of humor was sharpened by her attention to detail. Her faith kept her strong and her love for her children drove her passion. May she rest in eternal peace as she is seated with her God.
Jean is survived by her children, Gail Tufo, Albert Tufo (Barbara), Edward Tufo and Donna Jean Addison; grandchildren, Donna, Michael (Jennifer) and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Knox, Blakely and Pierce; nieces, Diane, Cynthia, Terre, Susan, Carol, Lynne and Doreen; nephews, Peter, Joseph and Robert; and first cousins, Arthur, Rosalie and Francis.
She is also survived by numerous family members whose surnames are Placet, Tufo, Cardoza and Cioffi from up in the New England area. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Addison, and brother, Armand “Bob” Placet.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with interment following in Bougainvillea Cemetery. The family requests that all who attend the funeral service please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.
