Jean E. Sult
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA — Jean E. Sult, 90, passed away Nov. 15, 2021 at Wedgewood Pines Assisted Living Center. She was born June 21, 1931 in Three Rivers, Michigan to Henry and Eva (Whitney) Tregidgo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Sult. Surviving are two daughters, Linda Krou and Sandra McCarthy; a stepson, Roger (Kathy) Sult; six grandchildren, Nicole Krou, Derek Miller, Shaun Miller, Trevor Miller, Kim Hahn, and Bryan Sult; and six great-grandchildren, Shane, Shiloh, Isabelle Jean, McKenzie, Haley and Allyx.
Jean was a member of Sebring Christian Church and of Merry Widows. She enjoyed golfing and ceramics in her spare time. When she was younger, she always wanted to be an air traffic controller, which was very unprecedented for her time. She will be remembered as being funny, generous and very kind hearted to others that may be less fortunate.
Per her wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Instead, her daughters will take her on her last road trip across the country so she can see her favorite places one last time. Memorial contributions may be given to your local Humane Shelter. Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.