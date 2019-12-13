Jean G. Mosier
Jean Gose Mosier, 91, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
She was born Sept. 12, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut to Arthur E. and Margaret (Hoiles) Gose. Jean worked as a director of social services retiring from the Florida Addiction Treatment Center, was past chairman of Woodlawn and Fred Wild Elementary School Advisory Committee, board member and former chairman of the Highlands County Library Board, consultant at the Lake Placid Regional Hospital Mental Health Unit and at the Avon Park Clusters, psychodramatist, real estate, member of the Sebring Readers Club, member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1956, coming from Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Mosier of Sebring, Florida; son, Mike Mosier (Ashley) of Richmond Hill, Georgia; daughters, Mollie Stephens (Steve) of Sebring, Florida, Martie Brooker (Luke) of Sebring, Florida and Mary Barben (Bobby) of Avon Park, Florida; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack Gose, Ted Gose and Jim Gose; and great-grandson, Andrew Stephens.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church with Father Scott Walker officiating. The family wishes that any memorial contributions be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or the Sebring Historical Society, 321 W. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.