Jean M. Asbury
Jean Meredith Asbury, 96, of Sebring, Florida, passed away March 30, 2021. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia. She moved to Sebring in 1928 and graduated from Sebring High School, class of 1942.
Jean had worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Withers and Harshman. She was a member of the order of Eastern Star #126, Sebring and First United Methodist Church of Sebring.
She is survived by her two nephews, Richard Asbury and James Asbury.
A graveside committal service will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Pinecrest Cemetery at noon. Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, Florida. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com