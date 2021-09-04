Jeane O. Powell
Jeane Orville Powell died peacefully at 4 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family members. Jeane was born June 3, 1932, in Knowles, Oklahoma to John Buel Powell and Lura Mabel Lochner Powell. The family moved to Enid, Oklahoma where he attended school and graduated from Enid High School in the class of 1951.
Jeane is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marilyn Powell; brother, Jerrell Powell; sister-in-law, Aldena Powell; son, Michael Powell; daughter-in-law, Denise Powell; daughter, Sheila Hilton; son-in-law, Bill Hilton; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and good neighbor, Tony Combs.
A lifelong Methodist, he was an associate member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring. A proud veteran, Jeane served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Jeane was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Jimmie Lee Powell, and sister-in-law, Donna Lou Powell.
Jeane leaves behind many friends in Oklahoma, North Carolina and Florida. He will be remembered as a kind, loving neighbor and friend. He will be missed by two cats who were always by his side. Jeane took a lot of pride in taking care of his home. He built his own house in Vilas, North Carolina and constructed various sheds, carports and additions to all his homes. He was an avid golfer and a loyal fan of all sports events involving his alma mater, Oklahoma State University, where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Western Electric Co. and AT&T in the missile guidance program of the Nike/Hercules and Zeus missile systems for the U.S. Department of Defense.
No burial service is planned. Interment will be at the United States National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.