Jeanne K. Cardinale
July 7, 1960 — April 23, 2020
Jeanne Kelly Cardinale, 59, passed away on April 23, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida.
Jeanne lived much of her life in New Jersey, growing up in South Plainfield and Edison before settling in Bridgewater. She and her husband moved to Florida in 2015, where she worked at the Seminole Brighton Casino.
She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Christopher Cardinale of Lake Placid; her sisters, Susan Kelly of Washington, D.C. and Eileen Eng of West New York, New Jersey; her brother, Thomas Kelly of Englewood, Florida; her nieces, Kelly and Geneva Eng; and her nephew, Alexander Eng. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Marian Kelly of Englewood, Florida.
She and Chris had been married since 1997 and she will also be greatly missed by her Cardinale family: brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Carol) of Lake Placid, Gary of Hillsborough, New Jersey and Patrick of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; sisters-in-law, Elva of Long Branch, New Jersey and Lynn of Hillsborough, New Jersey; and nieces, Margot and Gillian.
Jeanne was one of a kind, someone who took pleasure in life’s small gifts. She loved her family and her home in Lake Placid. She loved taking care of animals, especially her cats Bandit and Waldo.
A memorial service to celebrate her life, and how blessed we were to have her in our lives, will be held later this year.