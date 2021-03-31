Jeannie Freeland
On Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, Jeannie Freeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior at age 79. Jeannie was born on Jan. 4, 1942, in Flushing, New York.
Jeannie had many years of work experience in food service. She worked in both Winn Dixie and Publix delicatessens, as a cook in an elementary school cafeteria and at Rax Roast Beef Restaurant. After her career in food service, Jeannie ventured into managing after school daycare programs where she was affectionately known as “Miss Jeannie.”
In her younger years, our spirited-redhead Jeannie loved art, writing poetry, dancing and bowling. Her love and skill for bowling continued into her 70s playing Wii Bowling at her assisted living facility where she bowled a high game of 300. She loved watching and recording the AMC channel, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. She especially loved the shows Rugrats, Catdog, Hey Arnold, and Ren and Stimpy. One of her last joys was watching episodes of I Love Lucy at her daughter’s house.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her legal parents, Monroe and Lillian Segall; her biological parents, Leonard and Helen Ross; and brothers, Barry and Marty Ross.
Jeannie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Freeland; three daughters, Lynette Bower, Elaine Daff (Jeffrey Daff) and Briana Atherton (Lanny Atherton); three grandchildren, Tara Spurlock, Sierra Hostetter and Eric Daff; three great-granddaughters, Jazlyn, Kelana and Jade; one great-grandson, Carson; and one great-great-grandson, Renny. Jeannie is also survived by seven siblings, David Ross, Harriette Ross, Sally Smith, Judith Ross, Lenora MacDonald, Margaret Ross and Edie Bond.
Jeannie’s passion was cat rescue. Donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Highlands County at humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com/donation.html