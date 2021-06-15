Jearldeen D. Clifton
Jearldeen Durrance Clifton, 87, of Lake Placid, Florida, who was known to many as “Nanny” passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Friday June 11, 2021. Jearldeen was born on July 9, 1933 and was a lifelong Lake Placid resident. She was the daughter of Joe and Frances Durrance.
Nanny worked in the community as a cashier at Bubba’s IGA, Hartzell’s Grocery and was best known for her position in the Highlands County School District as the manager of the Lake Placid Elementary School cafeteria for 28 years before she retired. She was active for a number of years in the Lake Placid Country Fair, always willing to lend a helping hand.
Jearldeen was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Wessel and Doyle Durrance. She is survived by her sister, Nina Mullins; son, Rodney Clifton (Debra); daughter, Deborah Zuzek (Gene); granddaughters, Christy Harbaugh and Nicole Cardenas; and three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Jearldeen’s life will be held at Placid Temple Church of God at 51 Lake June Road on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The family will receive guests for a viewing starting at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.