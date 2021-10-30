Jeff H. Bedford
Jeff Harrison Bedford, age 32, beloved son, brother and “Uncle Bubba,” passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Lorida, Florida. He was born Oct. 11, 1989 in Avon Park, Florida to Jeff Bedford and Cheryl Harrison Lowry.
He had been a lifelong resident of Lake Placid and was of the Protestant faith. Harrison was a carpenter by trade. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and collecting antiques of all sorts. But more than anything, he enjoyed being with his family. Anyone who knew Harrison, knew he loved the Lord, had a heart of gold, was a loyal friend, hard worker and was a fearless man.
Harrison is survived by his father, Jeff Bedford of Lake Placid, Florida; sister, Melissa Somers of Sebring, Florida; brother, Damon Hadwin (Stephanie) of Alabama; nieces, Hannah and Harper; and nephews, Noah and Reagan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Harrison Lowry; step-father, Blake Lowry; and grandparents, David and Gail Harrison.
There will be a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com