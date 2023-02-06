Jeffery W. Parker

Jeffery Wyatt Parker, 62, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Jan. 31, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. He was born on June 12, 1960, to Gordon Lewis Parker and Diane Caren (Besner) Parker in Nürnberg, Germany. Jeffery has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1992, coming from Chesterfield, Massachusetts.

