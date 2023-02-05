Jeffery W. Parker
Jeffery Wyatt Parker, 62, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Jan. 31, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. He was born on June 12, 1960, to Gordon Lewis Parker and Diane Caren (Besner) Parker in Nürnberg, Germany. Jeffery has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1992, coming from Chesterfield, Massachusetts.
He worked as a regional manager at Martin Transport, Inc. and worked in the trucking industry for over 25 years. Jeffery loved the beach, golfing, fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren and family, and he loved to cook. Jeffery made the most amazing ribs.
Jeffery is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lewis Parker, and daughter, Jennifer Marie Parker. He is survived by his wife, Diane M. Parker of Sebring, Florida; mother, Diane C. Parker of Sebring, Florida; son, Daniel Whitlock; brother, Michael Parker of Culbertson, Montana; sister, Caren E. Parker of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Aniyah N. Whitlock, Atianna K. Whitlock and Aydan P. Whitlock; mother-in-Law, Elmarie S. Montgomery; brother-in-law, James David Montgomery; nephews, David Parker (Stormy) and Robert Parker (Agnes); a great-niece, Sara Parker; and great-nephews, James and Nicholas Parker.
A memorial service will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. with Dereck Lambert officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeffery’s name to The Florida Baptist Children’s Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.