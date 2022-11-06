Jeffrey T. Birge
Jeffrey “Jeff” Thomas Birge, of Lake Placid, Florida, crossed the river Nov. 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Barbara Nell Bowers Birge and Wallace Birge, born March 20, 1964 in Avon Park, Florida.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 6:12 am
Jeff has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident. He graduated with the class of 1982 from Lake Placid High School. After high school Jeff continued his education, attending Florida Southern University in Lakeland, Florida. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education. Jeff would return to his alma mater, LPHS, and teach social sciences. He later was employed and retired from the Desoto County Correctional Facility in Arcadia, Florida as their Educational Coordinator. Jeff enjoyed container gardening and was a rather avid history enthusiast.
He is survived by his brother, Frank W. Birge of Alva, Florida; and numerous cousins. Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.