Jennifer J. Lawrence
Jennifer J. Lawrence, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with her Lord Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. She was comforted by her loving husband and children.
Jennifer was a native of Ohio. She was the daughter of James and Joan (Quinn) VanHuffel born Sept. 3, 1957 in Warren, Ohio. She was a registered nurse and worked for many years in private care nursing.
She has been a Lake Placid resident for the past seven years. She is survived by her husband, David; children, Gregory (Nalina), and Joan (Timothy) Moore; grandchildren, Gavin, Edward and Carson; and brother, James VanHuffel.
A Christian Memorial Mass is pending and will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida.
Memorial Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.