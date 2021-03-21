Jerald Lee Newberry
Jerald Lee Newberry, 82, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with liver cancer. He was born April 21, 1938 in Tarpon Springs, Florida, to Brice J. and Susie Margaret (Taylor) Newberry. He grew up in Arcadia, Florida, and was a proud member of the DeSoto County High School Class of 1956.
Jerald left high school early and joined the Army, serving in Germany as a teletype operator. He met his young bride, Raynelle, on a blind date in January 1967. They were married five months later in June and were together until her death in April of 2020.
He had many different jobs over the years, mostly in sales. He sold life insurance in the late 1960s in Frostproof, Florida and worked as a night auditor in the hotel industry in Fort Pierce, Florida in the early 1970s. The family returned to Arcadia in 1977. Jerald became an oil jobber, selling various oil and fuel derivatives for different companies until retiring. He loved being a Florida Cracker and enjoyed sharing stories with friends, family and even strangers. He served as a former president of the DeSoto County Historical Society, which ironically led to his true calling: to be a “real, bearded Santa.” He portrayed Santa all year long for the last 15 years of his life, always pointing to the Christ of Christmas.
Jerald was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, and was a resident of Avon Park since 2018, coming from Arcadia.
Jerald is survived by his daughter, KelliPaige Franklin (Patrick) of Avon Park; son, Michael W. Newberry (Ronda) of Lewisburg, Tennessee; brother, John Louis Newberry (Peggy Ann) of Cocoa, Florida; four grandchildren, Tanya Lewis (Daniel), Sadie Franklin, Daniel Franklin and Emilie Franklin; and one great- grandson, Hunter Lewis. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norman Newberry; and his wife, Raynelle C. Newberry.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of his favorite charities: Beauty Fit for a Queen, Choices Family Resource Center, or Cornerstone Hospice.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.