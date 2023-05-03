Jeril R. Clenney
Jeril Robert Clenney, 90, of Avon Park, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 29, 2023. He was born in Fort Pierce, Florida on Feb. 24, 1933 to Ethel Cleveland (E.C.) and Estelle Stone Clenney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Horne and Ethelene Smith.
He leaves many friends and loved ones behind, including his wife of 66 years, Janice Clenney; three daughters, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As a native Floridian, Jeril lived in multiple cities from the panhandle to Key West during his childhood. A graduate of Avon Park High School in 1951, he was a three-sport varsity athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. He remained an avid competitor in city softball and volleyball leagues well into his 50’s.
After graduating high school, Jeril attended the University of Florida before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he served his country bravely during the Korean War.
Jeril raised his family in Avon Park and was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park, serving as a deacon for over four decades. A loving family man, Jeril found joy in working alongside his wife, Janice, in the citrus and Charolais cattle business while enjoying the company of his girls, three daughters and six granddaughters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janice Benton Clenney of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Renee Revell (Lynn), Robin Weeks (Jed), and Jeri Kay Walker (John), all of whom reside in Wauchula, Florida; his granddaughters, Michele Dick (Travis), Sandee Braxton (Kyle), Leah Gibson (David), Audra Weeks, Jansen Walker, and Jamie Walker; and his great-grandchildren, Ransom Dick, Rocco Braxton, Tristan Dick, and Rory Braxton.
The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, with services beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Mulberry at 3 p.m. Donations may be made in Jeril’s memory to Good Shepherd Hospice or the Avon Park Depot Museum to support the baseball expansion.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.