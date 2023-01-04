Jerry D. Kinsey
Jerry Duane Kinsey, 83, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at his residence. Jerry was born on Jan. 7, 1939 in Uhrichsville, Ohio and was the son of Ruth E. (Medley) and Duane R. Kinsey. Jerry served his country with honors in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, Jerry went to work for Florida Power and Light Company where he retired as a customer service manager.
He was a weekend resident from 1998 to 2001 moving to Lake Placid in 2001 from Pembroke Pines, Florida. Jerry was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid, Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 where he held several offices and was the past Exalted Ruler and the American Legion Placid Post 25. Jerry enjoyed being involved in the local community events, traveling around the country and visiting other countries, and being out on the lake. He loved being with family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
Jerry is preceded in death by both his parents along with his step mother, Marjorie Kinsey, and sister, Marsha Henning. Jerry is survived by the love of his life and traveling companion of 61 years, Sally; sons, Scott (Michelle), Paul (Badette), and Steve (Tracy); six grandchildren, Tyler, Luke, Briana, Kristen, Jordan, and Alexa; six great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Ed) Schillig, and two brothers, Dick (Tharlene) and Bob (Mary) Kinsey.
A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, Florida with Pastors David Mullins and Claude Burnett officiating, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, and military honors presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity in Jerry’s memory. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.