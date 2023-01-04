Jerry D. Kinsey

Jerry Duane Kinsey, 83, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at his residence. Jerry was born on Jan. 7, 1939 in Uhrichsville, Ohio and was the son of Ruth E. (Medley) and Duane R. Kinsey. Jerry served his country with honors in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, Jerry went to work for Florida Power and Light Company where he retired as a customer service manager.

