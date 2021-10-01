Jerry M. DeArmitt
Jerry Michael DeArmitt, 81, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Powhattan Point, Ohio. He worked as a mechanic in machine engine repair, attended St. Catherine Catholic Church, was a member of the Elks, VFW and a former member of the Moose, Eagles and Knights of Columbus in Ohio. Jerry has been a resident of Sebring since 2007, coming from St. Mary’s, Ohio. He was an avid golfer, loved the Cleveland Browns and enjoyed fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughters, Denise Smail (Robert) and Kristine Boulding (Jerry); and brothers, Jack (Edna) and Gene (Becky). Surviving are also seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jerry DeArmitt II, and a daughter, Jennifer Ann DeArmitt.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church of Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com