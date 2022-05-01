Jerry Pendarvis
Jerry Pendarvis was born in Sebring, Florida at Weems Hospital on June 24, 1941. He lived his entire life in Lake Placid except for the eight years he served in the U.S. Air Force, four and a half of which were in Viet Nam.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tina; sons, Scott Bradley and Kenneth Lee (Shannon). He leaves his beloved grandchildren, Bradley William, Chase Logan, Angeline Nichole and Nichole Kenneth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Evelyn; brothers, Cecil, Bobby and Paul; his sister, Nell, and nephew, Joe Cecil.
Jerry served Highlands County as a jailer for the Sheriff’s Office, as one of the first EMTs in the county, as the town marshall of Lake Placid, and as a bailiff for the Sheriff’s Office. He liked to say that he wore a uniform for 50 years. He loved his community and was proud to protect and serve the citizens of Highlands County and the country he so loved.
A memorial service will be held at the Lake Placid Town Hall at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 with interment at Oak Hill Cemetery immediately following. Celebrating Jerry will be his good friend, Howard Wilburn. At a later date, another service with full military honors will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be directed toward the Lake Placid Historical Museum.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.