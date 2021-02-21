Jesna A. G. Roberts
Jesna Alene Godwin Roberts, 87, of Bereah, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. She was born May 31, 1933, in Bereah on Streaty Lake (Frostproof), Florida to Odie Guy and Denna Frances (Lightsey) Godwin. Alene graduated from Frostproof High School and was married to Grant Roberts of West Palm Beach in 1950. They were married 63 years until his passing. She was the office manager at the Frostproof News beginning in 1968, then she worked at the Lake Wales News until retirement. She was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Bereah, Florida.
Alene is survived by her daughter, Frances “Fran” Alene Todd (Jim) of Richmond, Kentucky; son, Edwin “Eddie” Guy Roberts (Gladys) of Lake Wales, Florida; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Lynette Roberts of South Carolina; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who she dearly loved. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur Grant Roberts; son, SSGT Wilbur Grant Roberts, Jr.; and four brothers.
Alene, or “Nanny” as she was lovingly called by her grand-kids, loved her Lord, her family and her church. She was an excellent cook, grew beautiful orchids and enjoyed embroidery and travel.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Corinth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.